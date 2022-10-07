Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi might have missed out on cricketing duties of late but he has one eye on the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. With Shaheen out injured, Pakistan have struggled to express themselves as well as they want to on the cricket field. Just days before the start of the T20 World Cup 2022, Shaheen has fired a warning to rival teams and their fans.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen posted a picture of himself in a casual attire. But, what got the attention of fans the most was his caption of the picture. Shaheen wrote: "Calm before the storm".

Calm before the storm pic.twitter.com/pLtd85tOyR — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 6, 2022

The 4-worded tweet perfectly sums up his mindset at present. In Shaheen's absence, Pakistan lost the Asia Cup 2022 as well as the 7-match T20I series against England.

Afridi is a part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad but might not be 100% fit. The Pakistan team management is waiting for the pacer to attain full fitness before putting him back on the 22-yard strip.

Pakistan begin a tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand on Friday, with the first match being against the Bangla Tigers. Afridi is a part of the Pakistan squad. However, it isn't yet confirmed whether he will feature in the playing XI or not.

Babar Azam & Co. really need Shaheen to be at his best once again. One of the prime reasons behind Pakistan's unsuccessful outings in the Asia Cup and the T20Is against England was the absence of the left-arm speedster. But, the team management needs to take his case cautiously as they don't want the marquee pacer to sustain another injury so close to the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.