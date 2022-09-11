While there has been a raging debate about who should play for India between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the T20I team, Cheteshwar Pujara said that ideally both wicketkeepers should make the playing XI come the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. While Dinesh Karthik, picked to play the finisher's role, barely got a chance to bat in the Asia Cup, while Rishabh Pant could not impress when he did get to bat. But Pujara still thinks that Pant should be in the middle order, with Karthik continuing as finisher.

"I think if I had to pick my No.5, 6 and 7 I would go with... with the kind of Asia Cup we had, we need to strengthen our batting lineup," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

"I would go with Rishabh at No.5, Hardik at No.6 and DK at No.7. I think we need to include both. Rishabh and DK need to play," he added.

However, he said that if India want an additional bowling option, then Deepak Hooda would come into the playing XI in place of Rishabh Pant.

"Unless you're looking for Hooda to bowl a few overs. If he bowls, then I think Rishabh misses out, Deepak has to bat No.5," Pujara said.

India's middle order worries were worsened during the Asia Cup in the form of an injury to Ravindra Jadeja that has ruled him out of the World Cup, which begins in October.

While Jadeja gave balance as an all-rounder, he was also a left-hander in a batting lineup otherwise dominated by right-handers.