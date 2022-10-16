The Men's T20 World Cup got underway on Sunday with Group A clash between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Hours before the match, the International Cricket Council released the full list of commentators who would be calling the game as part of an intensive coverage for the tournament. The apex cricket body, in a post on their official Twitter handle released the list of commentators in a fun and quirky manner. The video starts off with Mel Jones talking with former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist.

Then in a WhatsApp group chat as the background, the full list of commentators is revealed and it featured the likes of Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Danny Morrison, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Dirk Nannes, Harsha Bhogle, Russel Arnold, Isa Guha, Carlos Brathwaite, Samuel Badree, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, Nasser Hussain and Eoin Morgan.

Eoin Morgan, the last captain to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, will be making his ICC TV commentary debut and will be working alongside other stellar names including former Cricket World Cup winners from Australia, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke.

The First Round of the tournament will also feature Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O'Brien and Preston Mommsen.

In an official media release issued by ICC, Morgan said: ""This is one of cricket's most exciting tournaments and the players will be raring to go out there and show what they are capable of. It's going to be a very competitive event with teams adding new skills in a format evolving at a rapid pace. I'm looking forward to being a part of the action in my new role as a broadcaster."

DRS services for the World Cup including ball tracking and edge detection will be provided by Hawk-Eye, and the graphics system will be supplemented by in-depth cricket data analytics provided by Cricviz.

The drone camera provided by Level Horizons will provide stunning views of all venues and surrounding geography. There will be a roving buggy cam as well for a ground level view, while Spidercam will provide an aerial view of proceedings.