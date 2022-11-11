A lot of hype surrounded Team India's campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup. India had not won an ICC tournament since 2013, and under skipper Rohit Sharma, there was enough hope of a different result this time around. It was not to be. On Thursday, in the semi-final in Adelaide, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets to set up a final with Pakistan. Chasing 169 for victory, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday's final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

The result meant that India's wait for a world title got extended by a year. While next year, the 2023 ODI World Cup will take place in India, the next T20 World Cup is two years away in 2024. Indian team has several players over the age of 30 like Rohit (35), Virat Kohli (34), Ravichandran Ashwin (36), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (32), Mohammed Shami (32). Whether these players will be available till then is an intriguing subject. After India's loss to England, India coach Rahul Dravid was asked about the senior guys' "future in T20 cricket" and he responded to the question.

"Well, it's too early to talk about it right now just after a semifinal game. These guys have been terrific performers for us. Yeah, like you said, we have a couple of years to reflect on it. There's some really good quality players here, so absolutely not the right time to talk about this stuff or think about this stuff right now. We'll have enough games, enough matches as we go on ahead, and India will try and build and prepare for the next World Cup," Dravid said.

talking about the game, Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 guided India to 168-6, but the total proved inadequate for an inspired opening pair, as England chase their second T20 crown after their 2010 triumph. England captain Buttler smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over of their chase and his side never looked back.

He kept up the batting onslaught and Hales soon joined the big-hitting party as England raced to 63-0 in six overs. Hales reached his 50 off 28 balls and was severe on Axar Patel, who leaked 28 runs in his three overs as the match was torn away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours.

Hales raised the team's 100 with another six off Pandya and Buttler soon changed gears to catch up with his partner. The skipper reached his fifty with a six and a four off Pandya to douse any hopes of India attempting to end their world title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

With AFP inputs