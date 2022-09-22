Despite setting a daunting target of 209, India were outplayed by Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Indian bowlers, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/52), Harshal Patel (0/49) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/42), leaked runs heavily as Australia chased down the total with ease. Notably, Axar Patel took three wickets while Umesh Yadav also made two important scalps on his return to the T20I team, despite also going for runs. While analysing the match, former India pacer RP Singh that the Indian bowlers failed to execute their plans.

"These aren't great signs ahead of the T20 World Cup. When we didn't do well at the Asia Cup, we thought it was because we didn't have Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Harshal Patel was there in the side for this game, but we still ended up on the losing side. It is also possible that even Jasprit Bumrah will be taken to the cleaners if he returns for the next two games," Singh said on Cricbuzz.

"So, we shouldn't expect our star player to return from injury and win the games. The management will have to utilise the players available because we are losing the games eventually. The performance of the Indian team is dipping as we get closer to the World Cup."

Singh said that Indian bowlers never controlled the match.

"There was never a period during the Australian run chase where India were able to dominate. Australia kept on hitting boundaries at regular intervals while also taking singles consistently. Apart from that Umesh Yadav's over where he picked up two wickets, there wasn't a single over where the Indian bowlers made an impact. It isn't a matter of skill, but maybe they weren't able to execute their plan well," Singh added.

With the India bowling unit under the scanner once again, Singh said that the management will have to make changes going forward.

Promoted

"Also, when you are bowling wide yorkers, you can't afford to have the point and the third man inside the circle. They will have to make major changes. Otherwise, India won't be in the game at all if they have to defend a target of 150," he added.

Australia lead the series 1-0. The second T20I will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23.