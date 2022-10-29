New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips was at his best on Saturday as the player hit a sensational century to help his side beat Sri Lanka in a Group-1 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter had a terrific first half of the game as he raced to his second T20I century in 61 balls before ending with a 104 off 64 balls. However, the second half of the match was not that good for the player as he hurt himself while trying to field the ball.

On the third ball of the 14th over of Sri Lanka's chase, Kasun Rajitha hit a Lockie Ferguson delivery towards deep mid-wicket fielder Phillips.

The player ran forward to his left from deep mid-wicket, covering good ground before he threw the ball quickly to the bowler's end. However, during the process, Phillips got injured. He stopped the motion of his body soon after he felt some discomfort and thus behaved in a strange manner of the ground before getting out of the playing area.

Talking about the match, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs to consolidate their top spot in Group 1 table of the Super-12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Phillips' century guided the Blackcaps to 167 for 7 despite the side being reduced to 15 for 3 at one stage.

Phillips stitched an 84-run stand for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell. The latter fell for 22 but Phillips kept on playing his shots from the other end and raced to his second T20I century before being dismissed by Lahiru Kumara on the fourth ball of the last over of New Zealand innings.

While defending the total, New Zealand bundled out Sri Lanka for 102 as Trent Boult returned figures of 4 for 13 and Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi scalped two wickets each.