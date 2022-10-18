The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday witnessed a bizarre incident in which a kid fell from the stand in an abrupt manner. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. In the clip that is being circulated online, the child could be seen riding a bar behind the advertisement board before losing his balance with both his feet on air and then falling forward with his head down.

The incident took place just after the 14th over during the first innings of the match. Scotland were 107 for 3 at that time. The focus of the broadcaster was on Windies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran but it took no time to switch all its attention to the kid.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the game, Scotland outplayed West Indies by 42 runs in the Group B clash in Hobart.

George Munsey scored 66 not out off 53 balls and Calum MacLeod played a handy knock of 23 runs off 14 balls as Scotland posted 160 for 5 in 20 overs. Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder picked two wickets apiece while Odean Smith claimed one wicket.

Defending the total, Scotland bundled out West Indies for 118 runs in 18.3 overs. Mark Watt picked three wickets while Brad Wheal and Michael Leask took two wickets apiece. Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif claimed a wicket each.