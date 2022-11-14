The Indian cricket team is currently going through an intense scrutiny after their loss to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. India failed to defend a 168-run total in that match against eventual champions England on Thursday. The loss extended their wait for an ICC title by a year. India last won an ICC title in 2013 when it lifted the Champions Trophy under then skipper MS Dhoni. Under skipper Rohit Sharma, there was enough hope of a different result this time around. It was not to be.

Rohit Sharma's personal form was also not great in the tournament. Barring a half-century against Netherlands, he failed to strike big against Pakistan (4), South Africa (15), Bangladesh (2), Zimbabwe (15) and England (27).

Former India player Atul Wassan felt that it was time for a non-playing captain in T20Is.

"You are seeing two levels of cricket. You can't blame the captaincy, there is the team management too. Not one decision was taken by Rohit Sharma. Sirf Rohit Sharma ko khud kaha chupna hai field mein, woh unhone khud socha hoga (Where to hide on the field, Rohit Sharma would have taken that decision on his own). It's time that a non-playing captain does the job in T20s, just like in tennis. I think MS Dhoni should be made the non-playing captain of the Indian team," Atul Wassan, who played four Tests and nine ODIs, said on ABP Live.

Talking about the semi-final game, Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 guided India to 168-6, but the total proved inadequate for an inspired opening pair, as England entered the final. England captain Buttler smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over of their chase and his side never looked back.

He kept up the batting onslaught and Hales soon joined the big-hitting party as England raced to 63-0 in six overs. Hales reached his 50 off 28 balls and was severe on Axar Patel, who leaked 28 runs in his three overs as the match was torn away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours.

Hales raised the team's 100 with another six off Pandya and Buttler soon changed gears to catch up with his partner. The skipper reached his fifty with a six and a four off Pandya to douse any hopes of India attempting to end their world title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

With AFP inputs