The first T20I between India and New Zealand got abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Wellington on Friday. The two teams meet each other once again, this time at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, for the second T20I of the three-match series. While both the teams will be looking for a victory in the game, guests India will also be aiming to start testing the young players in a bid to make a better T20I team for the future.

Umran Malik is one of the best prospects to emerge in Indian cricket in recent times. The bowler has extreme pace and India look to groom him for the upcoming international events. Will he get a chance in the second T20I vs New Zealand?

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the game vs New Zealand:

Shubman Gill: The right-handed batter is likely to get his T20I debut at Bay Oval on Sunday. Shubman Gill has proved to be an impressive opening batter in IPL and he would be looking to replicate it in the T20Is as well.

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw has a good opportunity to cement his place as an opener in the shortest format for India. The team is already struggling to get a firing pair at the top, if Kishan performs well then, he will be definitely be taken into consideration in the longer run.

Deepak Hooda: The player not only offers the team some stable batting, but can also bowl useful overs. Keeping Hooda in the team would give India a much more balanced XI.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter is in terrific form at the moment. He was the third highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup with a strike rate of 190.

Rishabh Pant: The wicketkeeper-batter got very limited opportunities in the 2022 T20 World Cup. While he has duly impressed in the Test format besides having a decent ODI career, Pant is yet to prove his mettle in the T20Is.

Hardik Pandya: The player is the only all-rounder in the current India squad who can play quick-fire knocks and bowl at a speed of over 140 kmph. Of late, Hardik has transformed himself into a much-better all-rounder.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder is back in the T20I scheme of things after an injury lay-off of more than a year. While Sundar can bowl off-spin in the powerplay, he can be handy with the bat too.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The right-arm pacer is likely to lead India's bowling attack. Having a lot of international experience, Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be a key player for India in the second T20I.

Umran Malik/Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is likely to get a chance in the second T20I over Umran Malik as the smaller boundaries in New Zealand might see the team management go ahead with the medium pacer. Malik's express pace, however, is a big plus for him.

Yuzvendra Chahal: After not getting a single game in the T20 World Cup 2022, the leg-spinner is raring to go in New Zealand. Chahal has been a wicket-taking bowler for India.

Arshdeep Singh: The T20 World Cup 2022 saw Arshdeep Singh making the ball talk with some great planning and execution. He must be hoping to continue to give India good starts in New Zealand, considering that swing is also going to be a factor there.

