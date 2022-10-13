India vs Western Australia Practice Match Live Score Updates: D'Arcy Short, Nick Hobson Near Fifties As Indian Bowlers Struggle
India vs Western Australia, Practice Match Live Updates: D'Arcy Short and Nick Compton are on the charge for Western Australia in the ongoing Pratice match against India at the WACA Ground in Perth. The hosts had earlier lost the wicket of opener Josh Philippe. Earlier, India were asked to bowl first in their second practice match at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth. KL Rahul will lead the side, despite the presence of captain Rohit Sharma The visitors won the first match by 13 runs as Suryakumar Yadav starred with a brilliant knock of 52 off 35 balls. Virat Kohli and Rahul were rested for the match, while the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant failed to get amongst the runs. They will hope for a better performance this time around.
India XI: Rohit, Rahul (C), Hooda, Pant, Hardik, Karthik, Axar, Harshal, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Arshdeep
WA XI: AJ Tye, J Philippe, H McKenzie, ST Fanning, C Bancroft, AJ Turner, D Short, N Hobson, M Kelly, J Behrendorff, D Moody, LR Morris
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Practice Match between India and Western Australia from the WACA Ground in Perth
- 11:47 (IST)IND vs WA: Crazy!India have now tried 8 different bowlers. Crazy! Still looking for that elusive second wicket as Hobson and Short continue to dictate momentum
- 11:37 (IST)IND vs WA: End of the 7th overAfter the conclusion of the seventh over, WA are 58/1 with D'Arcy Short and Nick Hobson in control of the proceedings. India desperately need wickets.
- 11:29 (IST)IND vs WA: 50 up for WAGood shot from Short and he will collect four runs. 50 up for WA
- 11:15 (IST)IND vs WA: WICKETAnd Arshdeep gets the early breakthrough. Josh Philippe departs for 8 off 9 balls.
- 11:12 (IST)IND vs WA: END OF THE 2ndGood start this for WA. They are 15/0 after 2 overs. D'Arcy Short and Josh Philippe batting on 7 and 8, respectively.
- 10:45 (IST)IND vs WA: Here's how the hosts line-upWA XI: AJ Tye, J Philippe, H McKenzie, ST Fanning, C Bancroft, AJ Turner, D Short, N Hobson, M Kelly, J Behrendorff, D Moody, LR Morris
- 10:39 (IST)IND vs WA: IND TO BOWL FIRSTTeam India will bowl first against Western Australia. Here is the team news
#TeamIndia will bowl first.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022
A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/5Wutj8rFYI
- 10:12 (IST)IND vs WA: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second practice match between India vs Western Australia from the WACA Ground in Perth.India had won the first match by 13 runs.