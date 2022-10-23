An icon of Indian cricket in the modern game, Virat Kohli, enters the T20 World Cup 2022 with a big responsibility on his shoulders. Having shunned the role of a captain after last year's T20 World Cup, Kohli is free to express himself as a pure batter. After dealing with form issues for a year or so, the veteran batter regained his form in time for the showpiece event in Australia. In the match against Pakistan, Kohli could go on to script a huge record that he presently shares with the great Sachin Tendulkar.

At present, both Tendulkar and Kohli have 23 fifty-plus scores each to their name in ICC events. A half-century against Pakistan would take Virat one step ahead of Sachin in the list.

When it comes to their performances in ICC events, Tendulkar has a total of 7 hundreds and 16 half-centuries to his name in ICC events. Kohli, on the other hand, has 2 centuries and 21 fifties to his name.

The big difference between the two when it comes to ICC events is the fact that Kohli has featured in both ODI and T20I World Cups. Tendulkar, on the other hand, has only played in ODI World Cups.

Kohli famously scored a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. It was his first triple-digit score in nearly three years and the first-ever in the shortest format of the game.

There are big expectations from Kohli in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The batter has a brilliant record Down Under, having produced a number of memorable performances in Australia in his career so far.

To put things into perspective, Kohli has played a total of 11 T20Is in Australia, scoring 451 runs at an average of 64.43. His strike-rate has also been impressive, at 144.55.

A big performance from the legendary batter against arch-rivals Pakistan, enabling Virat to bag the huge record, could just be written in the stars.