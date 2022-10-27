India's opener KL Rahul's torrid time with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just 9 runs against Netherlands in the team's second outing of the ICC GT20 World Cup. Rahul was yet again off to a sedate start after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Like in the match against Pakistan, Rahul failed to get a big score under his belt as he was dismissed LBW by Paul van Meekeren in the third over of the innings.

After he was given out by the on-field umpire, Rahul had a brief chat with captain Rohit Sharma in the middle. From what could be seen on screen, it seemed that Rohit suggested him to take the DRS as the ball might have missed the leg stump.

Rahul though decided to not review the decision and walked back.

KL Rahul missed a big opportunity by not taking the review. pic.twitter.com/CsA4uQcpEE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

Replays later showed that the ball was indeed missing the stumps. Rohit Sharma went on to play some big shots and scored 53 runs to put India's innings back on track.

India had beaten Pakistan in a thrilling match in Melbourne last Sunday to start their campaign with a win.