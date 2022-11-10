Rohit Sharma-led Team India will square off against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. It would be interesting to see whether the team persists with Rishabh Pant for the match, or if Dinesh Karthik comes back into the side to take his place. Yuzvendra Chahal has also not gotten a game in the ongoing tournament, and one needs to see whether the leg-spinner gets a game, however, short-side boundaries might prompt the management to not give him a game.

When will India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final will be played?

India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final will be played on Thursday, November 10.

Where will India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final be played?

India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final begin?

India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final?

India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final be available for streaming?

India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

