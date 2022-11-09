Arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav, has taken T20 cricket to new dimensions with his performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. With 225 runs in 5 matches, Surya is averaging 75 at the moment and has a strike-rate of over 190. Ahead of the India vs England semi-final, bowlers are doing their homework, trying to figure out how to nullify the Suryakumar threat. Even England legend Nasser Hussain, who is now a pundit, is trying to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Suryakumar with the help of analysts. The response from the analyst left him dumbstruck.

In awe of Suryakumar, as a T20 batter, Hussain revealed that he got 15 points as the 'strengths' of the India No. 4 and only 1 'weakness'.

As a pundit on Sky Sports, Hussain said: "I asked the CricViz guys to send me the strengths and weaknesses of Suryakumar.

"Around 15 WhatsApp messages came through on his strengths - playing pace bowling and spin well, hitting square, scooping more than anyone else in the history of the game, his strike-rate - but the group dried up completely when I asked about his weaknesses!

"The only one they had was slow left-arm spin and England don't have one with Liam Dawson only in the reserves. I would test him with Mark Wood up front," he added.

England all-rounder, Moeen Ali, who will be up against Suryakumar in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval, termed the India star as the 'best in the world'

"He's an amazing player, I do feel like he's the best in the world. He's probably taken T20 cricket to another level. I think he's the first of the players who's come through where you can't bowl at him when he's playing well. It's very difficult and a weakness doesn't really stick out," he said.

Alongside Surya, Virat Kohli has set the T20 World Cup on fire in Australia with his batting. India's hopes of reaching the final will be relying on their shoulders.