Seeing Dinesh Karthik incur a back injury in the match against South Africa, fans expected to finally see Rishabh Pant breaking into India's playing XI against Bangladesh. However, for the 4th successive match of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pant found himself warming the bench as the team management persisted with Karthik for the wicket-keeper's spot. At the time of the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma did confirm one change in the playing XI which came in the form of Axar Patel replacing Deepak Hooda.

Pant is widely considered one of the finest wicket-keepers in the world, yet he hasn't made the spot behind the stumps his own in limited-overs cricket. The Indian team prefers a specialist 'finisher' in the form of Karthik over Pant who can be used at any position in the middle-order. Although Karthik hasn't done much with the bat in the tournament so far, the team management keeps faith in him.

It isn't just Karthik in whose place Pant can play in the Indian team. There are those too who feel KL Rahul should be replaced by Pant at the top of the batting order. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Pant's snub:

Today I personally believe

#Boycott_india_Team

For not selecting Rishabh pant. — Deepak Kumar (@Deepak958284) November 2, 2022

India need to replace KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant before it's too late for World Cup #INDvsBAN #T20worldcup22 #BleedBlue — Flabbergasted (@RWFlabbergasted) November 2, 2022

At the time of the toss, India captain Rohit said: "We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda."

Neither Karthik nor Rahul haven't hit the ground running for India in the T20 World Cup. Another failure against Bangladesh might be it for one of them for the remainder of the tournament.