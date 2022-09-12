India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup was announced on Monday with all familiar faces making the cut for the showpiece event. The team is quite similarly to the one that played in the Asia Cup, with Axar Patel replacing the injured Ravindra Jadeja, while the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel make a comeback after an injury layoff in place of youngsters Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan. Rohit Sharma will lead India in an ICC tournament for the first time, while opening batter KL Rahul has been named as his deputy.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the other two top order batters in the squad with middle order batter Deepak Hooda also being named. Hardik Pandya is the star all-rounder in the squad while the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have been picked as the wicket-keeper batter choices.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two spin bowling choices along with Axar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh round up the pace bowling department.

The selectors also announced four stand by players, which include veteran paceman Mohammed Shami, all-rounder Deepak Chahar, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and top order batter Shreyas Iyer.

The selectors have also announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players -Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India Squad for Australia T20Is:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.



India squad for South Africa T20Is:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.