England defeated India comprehensively on Thursday, to book a spot in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Chasing 169, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales stayed unbeaten to take their side to victory in just 16 overs. Earlier, Pakistan became the first team to enter the final after thrashing New Zealand by seven wickets on Wednesday. Soon after their win, wishes started pouring in as ex-cricketers from all over the world congratulated Pakistan.

After the Babar Azam-led side's entry into the final, former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir tagged former India batter Wasim Jaffer in a tweet with a photo of Amitabh Bachchan. "Guess karo kahaan hai hum (Guess, where have we reached)?" - this line was written on the photo.

Jaffer gave a one-word hilarious reply - "Lahore?".

But after India's loss to England, Nazir got a chance to troll Jaffer. On Thursday, he posted another tweet with a photo of Akshay Kumar and captioned it, "India Pak final could have been bigger but...Tweeting from Lahore @WasimJaffer14."

Coming to India's match, England openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) made a mockery of the 169-run target as they took their side to a 10-wicket victory in just 16 overs.

Put to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets in 12 overs, with only 75 runs on the board. Later, Hardik Pandya, along with Virat Kohli, took the charge and completely changed the momentum of the innings. Pandya smashed 63 runs off 33 balls while Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls to take the team's score to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Later, no Indian bowler was spared by the English openers as the target of 169 runs was chased without much challenge. For England, Chris Jordan scalped three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.