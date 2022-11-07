Former India batter Gautam Gambhir was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the latter scored yet another unbeaten fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Suryakumar, who is currently the top-ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings, slammed an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls, helping India in brushing aside Zimbabwe in their final game of the group stage. With the win, India topped Group 2 and will take on England in the semi-finals on Thursday. While analysing his knock, Gambhir said that while India have the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they have never had a player like Suryakumar.

"There are players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who are very orthodox players. Suryakumar Yadav is different. Enjoy, watch and relish it. Because you don't get these kinds of players that often and India has never had this kind of player, especially batting at No.4," Gambhir said after the match on Star Sports.

Gambhir also labelled Suryakumar as the player of the tournament.

"You will get traditional players who will give you much more consistency, but imagine the strike rate of Suryakumar, what was it, 180, I guess? Above 200 runs, three fifties...he is the Player of the Tournament for me already even if India don't go on to win it. He is already the best because of the kind of impact he has had," he added.

So far, Suryakumar has scored 225 runs in five matches at an average of 75.

He will look to continue his form in the semi-final clash against England in Adelaide.