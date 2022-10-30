India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: After winning their two opening games against Pakistan and Netherlands, Team India will look to march ahead but a stern test in the form of an in-form Proteas lineup is waiting for them. The match will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. It would be interesting to see whether the Indian team management decides to make any changes to their lineup as the conditions in Perth are completely different from Melbourne. South Africa will look to keep their best foot forward having beaten Bangladesh quite comprehensively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of T20 World Cup Match between India and South Africa straight from Optus Stadium, Perth