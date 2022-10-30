Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: India Aim To Solidify Position At Top
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: India look to maintain winning run against South Africa
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: India aim to maintain winning run against South Africa© AFP
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: After winning their two opening games against Pakistan and Netherlands, Team India will look to march ahead but a stern test in the form of an in-form Proteas lineup is waiting for them. The match will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. It would be interesting to see whether the Indian team management decides to make any changes to their lineup as the conditions in Perth are completely different from Melbourne. South Africa will look to keep their best foot forward having beaten Bangladesh quite comprehensively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Super 12 - Match 18, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 30, 2022
Perth Stadium, Perth
- 15:06 (IST)IND vs SA: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between India and South Africa. Toss at 4, with live action to begin at 4:30 PMStay tuned for Live action
