Batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan took Pakistan to a massive total against South Africa in their Super 12 Group 2 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. After opting to bat first, the Babar Azam-led side was struggling at 95/5 in 13.0 overs. Later, Iftikhar and Shadab smashed their respective half centuries and helped the team to reach the total of 185/9 after 20.0 overs. Apart from stitching a brilliant 85-run partnership with Shadab, Iftikhar completely bamboozled everyone, as he hit the biggest six of the tournament so far.

In the 16th over, Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi was hit for 106 metre six by Iftikhar, who was batting at 33. The Pakistan batter placed his shot over the deep square leg and ball went straight into the crowd. Shadab also appreciated his fellow teammate for the massive six and the audience was left spell bound.

The things went worse for Ngidi as he ended up leaking 15 runs in that over and Pakistan got an upper hand in the game.

Coming to the match, Pakistan lost wickets in quick succession as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Haris were dismissed within 6 overs. South Africa went on to scalp the wickets of Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz before Iftikhar and Shadab anchored the innings.

Iftikhar smashed 51 runs off 35 balls while Shadab played a blistering knock of 52 runs off 22 balls as they helped Pakistan reach a total of 185/9. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Apart from him, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped one wicket each.