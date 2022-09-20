Almost on a regular basis, terrific pacers emerge from Pakistan. Despite their young age, the Pakistan team management has not shied away from giving teenagers a chance at the senior level. Naseem Shah is a member of that group. The 19-year-old pacer made his Test debut in 2019. Recently, he left a mark in the Asia Cup. He not only impressed with his bowling but with the bat too. Pakistan men's team bowling coach Shaun Tait said he is very impressed with Shah's progress.

"Pakistan fast bowlers have their natural abilities. They like to keep things simple but they've got so much ability and have a lot of flair. So, that's already ingrained in these guys," Shaun Tait was quoted as by Cricket Pakistan.

"In some ways, he reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He's sort of free-spirited. But I wasn't as intelligent. I think you've all seen his natural abilities and skill with the new ball."

On Haris Rauf's improvement and consistency, he said: "The only thing that we've been talking together about is the consistency I suppose that showed in the Asia Cup, that's it."

"He's got the pace, he's got the swing, he's got the aggression, all that stuff and we just talked about being more consistent in his areas and bowling in the right areas that were going to make it difficult for the batsman and be more consistent doing that. We worked and we talked about his death bowling a lot and worked on his death bowling as well but they're just the usual things," Tait added.