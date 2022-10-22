Former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels Pakistan has the best fast bowling line-up in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With India set to take on Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament on Sunday, October 23, Gambhir feels that the Pakistan pacers can cause serious damage with their pace. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has recovered from a knee injury, which saw him miss the Asia Cup last month, and is back to full fitness. On the other hand, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have been in fine form of late.

While comparing the bowling attacks of other teams, Gambhir said that Pakistan have no shortage of pace in their bowling line-up.

"Among all the teams in this T20 World Cup, Pakistan have the best bowlers, especially pacers. If you look at Australia, they have just one bowler who can bowl over 140 kmph. For England, Mark Wood can bowl over 150 kmph. But for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah all can bowl over 140 clicks. Fast bowling is their strength," Gambhir said during a discussion on Zee News.

However, Gambhir also said that Pakistan have limited options in the batting department, adding that their batters are vulnerable against short deliveries.

"However, their batting line-up is their weakness. They don't have a quality power-hitter, and they are vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. India can expose their middle order with pace, if Babar gets out early. Plus, the grounds (in Australia) are big, so hitting boundaries won't be easy for them. So, Pakistan have weaknesses then strengths," he added.