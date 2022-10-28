Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe could only post a total of 130/8 as Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged four wickets on his return in the playing XI. However, in reply, Pakistan fell short by runs, courtesy of Brad Evans' gutsy final over. While analysing the match, Akhtar lashed out at the team's tactics, even suggesting that Babar Azam is a bad captain.

"I don't know why is it so hard for you guys to understand. I have said this before, and I am saying it again that with our top and middle-order, we can achieve big success. We can't win consistently. Pakistan have a bad captain. Pakistan are out of the World Cup. Nawaz has bowled the last over in the three games we have lost," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also highlighted the areas where Pakistan need to alter things, including Babar's batting order.

Promoted

"Babar should bat one down. Major flaw in Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness. Major flaw in the captaincy, and major flaws in the management. We will back you but what brand of cricket are you playing? You can't just walk into a tournament and expect that the opposition will let you win," he added.

Pakistan will take on Netherlands in their next Super 12 fixture on Sunday. However, a defeat could end their T20 World Cup campaign.