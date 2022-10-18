England secured a comprehensive 6-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game. While it was across all departments that Pakistan stumbled, their performance on the field can be summed up by one missed run-out that left Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan absolutely fuming. Shadab, who was the captain on the day for Pakistan, wasn't happy seeing players lose their focus on the field and let a big opportunity to dismiss one England batter go begging.

It was Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf whose poor throw devoid the team of a run-out opportunity at the Gabba. Liam Livingstone, who is one of the most in-form batters for England, was given a lifeline in the match, courtesy of Rauf's poor throw. Even stand-in skipper Shadab reacted in an angry manner towards Rauf as the opportunity went waste.

The non-striker in that incident was Harry Brook who initially lacked interst in taking a single. As he took off from his crease, Livingstone stopped.

The situation created a big confusion between the two before they decided to go ahead with the run. Half-way down the pitch, Livingstone knew he isn't going to make it on time, but Rauf's throw was such that neither it hit the stumps nor was Shadab (the bowler) able to collect it.

Promoted

Here's the video of the incident:

Had Rauf decided to throw the ball into the hands of Shadab and not attempt to hit the stumps himself, Livingstone would've been found way short of his crease.

As for the match, England took little time in reaching the target of 161 runs. Harry Brook (45 runs off 24 balls) was the top-scoring player for England while Sam Curran also scored an unbeaten 14-ball 33.