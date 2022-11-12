Former India batter Sanjay Bangar has backed Pakistan to beat England in the final of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's road to the final, however, was full of uncertainities, especially after the Babar Azam-led side lost their first two matches of the tournament. But, Pakistan, thanks to their bowlers, have managed to reach the final, where they will be aiming to win their second T20 World Cup title. Bangar feels Pakistan's bowling will give them an edge over England in the summit clash in Melbourne.

"I'll probably back Pakistan, because bowlers win tournaments and that's where Pakistan, with the kind of bowling attack that they have, I mean four quality quicks and they have the wrist spin, and if they require they also have the option of a left arm spinner. I don't think they will use that option that much, but Shadab Khan with the kind of all-round ability that he possesses, the kind of attack that they have, with the reverse swing coming into play at some point in time, we've already seen that. I feel that Pakistan are slightly ahead of England at this moment," Bangar said while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

On the eve of the final, Pakistan captain Babar also didn't hesitate in admitting that the pace quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf are his side's strength.

"England is a competitive team, their win to reach the finals against India was a proof of that. Our strategy is to stick to our plan and using our pace attack as our strength to win the final," Babar had said during a pre-match press conference.

(With PTI Inputs)