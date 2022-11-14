England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to clinch the 2022 T20 World Cup title. It was indeed a matter of pride and joy at the same time for the side as it bagged its second world title in the format. Despite a shock loss to Ireland in the Super 12 stage, the England cricket team kept believing in itself and eventually won the tournament, beating quality teams like India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final, respectively.

After the win, the Jos Buttler-led side assembled for a photoshoot with the trophy. This when England players' gesture towards fellow teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid melted the internet.

The players waited for Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, both of whom are followers of Islam, to step aside before bringing out the champagne celebration.

Watch the video here:

Respect for religious diversity is an essential element of any peaceful society.



Talking about the game, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England defeated Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with 5 wickets in hand and 6 balls to spare. While Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls, playing a crucial role in England's 138-run chase in the final, Curran picked 3 wickets and conceded only 12 runs in his four overs. Adil Rashid also helped the team's cause with a 2 for 22 in four overs.