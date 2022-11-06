For yet another T20 World Cup 2022, umpiring became the central talking point as Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan became the victim of a poor judgement call from the officials. Shakib was given out LBW on the field and he decided to review the decision. A clear spike was witnessed as the ball went past his bat but the third umpire decided to give the decision in the favour of Pakistan, suggesting 'the spike could be from the bat hitting the ground'.

But, several stills showed that when the spike emerged, Shakib's bat was in the air and wasn't touching the ground. Shakib decided to even protest on the field despite the fact that the third umpire had flashed 'out' on the screen. But, he had no choice but to walk off and head back to the pavilion.

The incident has been categorised by many as the 'turning point' in the match as the momentum completely shifted in Pakistan's favour after that incident.

Many former cricketers and experts of the game also reacted to the incident, suggesting the decision was 'unfair' as Shakib was definitely 'not out'.

Definitely that was not out. Shakib must be gutted #T20WorldCup — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 6, 2022

Umpire didn't give this catch out despite ball clearly hitting the bat. Shakib Al Hasan survived due to BCCI. pic.twitter.com/lwlttMg6O8 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 6, 2022

What just happened? How is Shakib out? — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) November 6, 2022

Shakib's bat didn't touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat's shadow. There was a spike. It couldn't have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2022

Shakib couldn't believe it and rightly so, bizzare decision from the third umpire. pic.twitter.com/XPzfviei2p — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) November 6, 2022

Even Ravi Shastri, former India head coach and an expert for the T20 World Cup in Australia, explained how Shakib was unlucky to have been given out.

"Which (the shadow) suggests the bat was in the air and there is a spike, so that ball has to hit the bat and nothing else. But, I think he will be a little disappointed, that it really turned the entire momentum of the game. Big player, big wicket, knockout game and when your captain is dismissed in that fashion, it has a bearing on the dugout," Shastri told the broadcaster during the innings break.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top-scoring batter for Bangladesh, scoring 54 off 48. Shakib, on the other hand, was wrongly dismissed on the very first ball he faced.

Bangladesh went on to score 127/8 in 20 overs and have to defend the total if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.