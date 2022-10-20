As Team India gears up for the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan, the craze and excitement among the fans is clearly visible. Over the years, the rivalry between the two teams has showcased a brilliant game of cricket due to the high-level of competition. The mouth-watering clash between both the teams will unfold on October 23 but the hype around the match has been going on since a long time now. Apart from the fans, many cricket experts and former cricketers have also expressed their excitement regarding the match but India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has a special take on the upcoming clash against Pakistan.

"It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always. There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps," Pant told ICC.

India faced a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. In that match, Team India had faced a loss of early wickets, but a 53-run partnership between Pant and Virat Kohli, took the team to a decent total. Pant is hopeful to form another partnership with Kohli in the next clash against Pakistan.

"He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always," Pant said.

"It's good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing," he added.