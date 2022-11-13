The ICC T20 World Cup final is currently underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Pakistan and England. The two teams made their way to the summit clash after their fare share of ups and down. While Pakistan were on the brink of elimination after losses against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage, England too were stretched after losing to Ireland and their game against Australia getting washed out.

But the two teams were at their absolute best in the semi-finals. Pakistan outmuscled New Zealand, while England completely destroyed India.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif though has asked a question, which might not leave a lot of England and Pakistan fans happy.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif wrote,"Pakistan vs England: Were they the best two teams in this World T20 or the luckiest? Just asking".

Pakistan vs England: Were they the best two teams in this World T20 or the luckiest? Just asking — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 13, 2022

Pakistan made a last minute entry into the semifinals. The door was left open by South Africa, who lost their final group match against Netherlands and Babar Azam's men got through by beating Bangladesh.

England edged out Australia on net run rate before making a mockery of India's bowling attack to reach the final.

Both teams have entered the T20 World Cup final for the third time and are looking to become the second team after West Indies to win the title twice.

Kaif's question left Pakistani cricket fans unhappy. Here are some reactions

The Deserving team lost one-sided to ENG, SA, almost lost to PAK, BAN and won only against NED and ZIM. — Fakhruu :^) 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHaii) November 13, 2022

Pakistan has the best bowling in the world and England has the best batting but India has a great record of losing by 10 wicket to the both teams in the WC. — RizwanMeerkalan (@MirRizwanAhmad7) November 13, 2022

