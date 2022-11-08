Australia batting great Matthew Hayden, who is currently the mentor of the Pakistan men's cricket team, has explained the reason why the defending champions failed to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Hayden, who was part of the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup-winning teams, said Australia didn't get things right in their preparation for the T20 showpiece and will have to take some bold decisions ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup.

"The Australian team has some thinking to do. There has to be some freshness... there has to be planning heading towards World Cups. They're the premium events. They're the events that everyone across the world plans for, and Australia, unfortunately, just didn't get it right.

"We all know the Australian cricket team, the culture of Australian cricket has been challenged over the last four or five years. There has to be some improvements in the departments, especially I think their fast bowling attack." Hayden pointed out some strategic decisions that backfired and also pulled up the batters.

"I think strategically, as well, not playing Mitchell Starc, our premium bowler, ahead of that game was really significant as well. So little things, but just performances.

"Davey Warner, his performance in the World Cup wasn't as special as it was in the last World Cup. He's a premium player. Our expectations, like Babar, like all the great players, are so high that when they don't quite get it right, they get exposed.

"And then they have to raise their game and challenge themselves and become better players and then play better tournament cricket. And tournament cricket is very hard. And it's very different for the common programme as well because you don't get second bites at the cherry typically."