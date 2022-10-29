Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment after Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. After electing to bat, Zimbabwe could only manage 130/8 in 20 overs. But, their bowlers restricted Pakistan to 129/8 for a memorable win in the Super 12 match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. While analysing the match, Akhtar criticized the team's strategy, saying that if the management keep selecting average players, the performances won't be extra-ordinary.

"Your performances are average. Enjoy, and keep selecting unworthy players. Don't let it good people. I'm not talking about myself. Job can go to hell. I'm just worried that the country suffers because of this. Don't bring cut-for-role people, who are disciplined and know how things work. You've ruined everything. (Aapaki performances average hai. Enjoy karein, aur select karein nalaykon ko. Acche logon ka na layein. Main apane baare mein baat nahin kar raha hoon. Naukaree bhaad mein jay. Mujhe bas is baat dikkat hai ki the country is suffering. cut-for-rolel logon ko na laen, jo disciplined hain aur jaanate hain ki cheejen kaise kaam karatee hain)," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza was the top-performer with the ball for Zimbabwe. After failing to perform with the bat, Raza bagged three crucial wickets to spark Pakistan's collapse.

Apart from him, left-arm pacer Brad Evans picked two wickets, and also defended 11 runs off the final over as Zimbabwe won the match by one solitary run.

Barring Shan Masood (44), no other Pakistan batter could put up fight against the Zimbabwe bowlers

Pakistan have lost of their Super 12 games so far in the tournament.

Pakistan will take on Netherlands in their next Super 12 fixture on Sunday. However, a defeat could end their T20 World Cup campaign.