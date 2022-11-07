Suryakumar Yadav is currently the No.1 ranked T20I batter and his knock against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage proved why the batter is rated so highly among cricket fraternity. The right-handed batter played a knock of 61 runs off just 25 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes. This innings by the batter helped Team India post 186/5 in 20 overs. The batter had walked out to bat in the 12th over, and he provided the much-needed impetus to the Indian innings, and the Melbourne crowd were in for a treat.

After the game which Team India won by 71 runs, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to share snap pictures from the match, and he captioned the post as: "No better feeling."

On the post, Virat Kohli left a comment, saying: "Alag level". As soon as the former India skipper left this comment, fans made sure that it goes viral on social media.

Even the official Twitter handle of BCCI shared the comment left by Kohli, and they wrote: ".@imVkohli approves."

This was Suryakumar's third half-century of the tournament and he played some mind-blowing strokes in the match yet again.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri asked Suryakumar about the ramp shot that fetched the Indian batter a six over deep fine leg. Surya explained how he has prepared himself to play the stroke.

"I mean you got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time. That is a little predetermined at that moment. I have practiced the stroke a lot, when I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket. So, you got to be thinking what the bowler is thinking at that time.

"If the field is in I just back myself to go, there," Suryakumar said.