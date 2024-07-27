The Indian cricket team begins the Gautam Gambhir-Suryakumar Yadav era in T20 international cricket, with the first match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Some bold calls are expected to be taken as Suryakumar's young side looks to begin a new chapter in the shortest format in a bid to move on from stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, who all retired from T20Is after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Both Gambhir and Suryakumar have some tough calls to take as they select India's XI for the series opener.

No surprise is expected in the opening department, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are expected to open. With Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad not in the team, India don't have a third recognised opener that could compete with Jaiswal and Gill. The two are certain starters while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are likely to take the No. 3 and the No. 4 spots in the team.

Pant's return means that Sanju Samson will not get a place in the team, unless the team management decides to play him as a specialist batter.

Hardik Pandya is a certain pick at the No. 5 spot, though he does have competition from Shivam Dube. Considering the balance, however, Hardik brings to the team with his bowling, he is likely to beat Dube to the pace-bowling all-rounder's spot at No. 5. Dube's batting ability, however, is arguably better than Hardik, especially against spin-heavy teams. Hence, a tough call to make for the team management.

One of Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube will take the No. 6 spot. Both are capable of playing the finisher's role in the team, but only one of them is expected to get the nod.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are the two spin-bowling all-rounders in the team, and both are likely to get the nod, with Ravi Bishnoi being the specialist third spinner in the team. With Jasprit Bumrah absent, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are likely to lead the pace-bowling attack in the team.

India's likely playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj