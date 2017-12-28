Quinton De Kock Suffers Hamstring Strain During Zimbabwe Test

South Africa crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs inside two days in their one-off day-night Test at St George's Park on Wednesday. South Africa were again without wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who suffered a low grade hamstring strain while batting on Monday. De Kock was ruled out of the rest of the match, with captain AB de Villiers keeping wicket. A statement from Cricket South Africa said scans had revealed a low grade hamstring strain.

According to some media reports, the left-hander remains an injury concern ahead of the the first Test against India, starting in Cape Town on January 5. The hosts are also sweating over the fitness of Faf du Plessis and De Villiers at the moment.

Virat Kohli's men have concerns of their own after Shikhar Dhawan was seen entering the hotel with his left-ankle heavily strapped on Wednesday. He was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart.

The left-hander has also undergone MRI scan.

"Shikhar Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team. However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

India were set to depart for South Africa on Wednesday and Dhawan's condition appeared to be a doubtful starter for the opening Test against the Proteas, starting January 5 at Newlands in Cape Town.