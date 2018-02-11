Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 4th ODI

Heinrich Klaasen scored a blistering 43*, while David Miller chipped in with a 28-ball 39 as South Africa cruised to a five-wicket win (DLS) over India in the fourth One-Day International in Johannesburg on Saturday. South Africa were set a reduced target of 202 in 28 overs after rain interrupted the fourth ODI and overhauled the target in just 25.3 overs. Originally set to make 290 to win, South Africa were 43 for one when the umpires took the players off the field. It was the second weather interruption of the match. The revised target meant that South Africa needed to score another 159 runs in 20.4 overs. Earlier, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan marked his 100th ODI with a brilliant 109 to take India to 289/7 in 50 overs. Dhawan, who hit his 13th century, shared a 158-run second-wicket stand with captain Virat Kohli (75) as a ruthless India showed strong intent to clinch the six-match series. India were cruising at 197/2 in 34 overs when the play was interrupted for nearly an hour due to lightning. After the play resumed, India lost the plot and lost wickets regularly to what looked an under-par total. (Scorecard)