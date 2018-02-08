Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd ODI

Chasing a target of 304 runs, South Africa lost Hashim Amla (1) early as Jasprit Bumrah got one to come back into the right-hander, trapping Amla right in front. South Africa captain Aiden Markram and JP Duminy weathered the early and stitched together a 78-run stand that got South Africa back in the contest. But the Proteas lost their way once the Indian captain Virat Kohli opted for some wrist spin. Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership between Markram and Duminy in his very first over by dismissing the South African captain while Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Duminy after a couple of overs. The hosts never really recovered from that loss and lost wickets at regular intervals from there on as with the spinners doing the bulk of the damage. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India by returning with figures of 4 for 23 while Chahal picked up four wickets as well. Earlier, after being put into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma early but Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dominated the proceedings and gave the innings the required momentum by putting on a 140-run first wicket stand. Kohli brought up his 34th ODI hundred and held the innings together and took the visitors to a challenging total of 303 for 8 at the end of 50 overs. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 179 that gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. (SCORECARD)
3rd ODI: India vs South Africa Highlights
That's all we have to offer from this game. The Indians have dominated the South Africans like they do when playing at home. Spin, strangely, has been the talk of this limited overs series. The home side batsmen seem like treading on fire when facing spin. There are three more games in this ODI series left. They would now treat this as a three-match series. AB de Villiers is expected to be back though only time will confirm the same. Will the story be same even then? Remember, the 4th one is the Pink ODI. It will be played on the 10th of February, 2018 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg at 1300 local time (1100 GMT). See ya then. Adios, take care!
Virat Kohli, the winning captain, is also the Man of the Match. He says that although he didn't start off well, he knew he had to stick it out in the middle for his side to get to a good total. States that the new ball was coming onto the bat nicely. Adds that after 30 overs, the track slowed down considerably due to which they had to adjust their target accordingly. Mentions that it is pleasing to lead from the front. Credits Shikhar Dhawan for his innings. Lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efforts with the bat as well. States that he battled cramps when he was in the 90s. Iterates that when the wrist spinners land it in the right areas, they get rewarded. Adds further that this was a surface touted to not favour them yet they have done well to pick up 8 between them. Talks about maintaining the intensity in the further games even after knowing that the Proteas can't come back to win the series.
Time for the presentation. Aiden Markram, the losing skipper, is first up. He reckons that this was a very disappointing outing yet again. Credits Virat Kohli and the opposition spinners for their exploits. States that they were always in the game when on the field. Says that the final target was a gettable one but laments the batting failure yet again for the loss. Mentions that the opposing spinners are of a very good quality and hence, even after three outings they are on the wrong side of things. Is hopeful of AB de Villiers returning in the next game.
Picture this. South Africa's team total is just 19 runs more than what Virat Kohli managed. Dominance is writ large here. This game meted out in a similar fashion to that of the female counterparts. There, a certain Smriti Mandhana, wearing jersey no.18, stroked her way to a century. Here, a certain Virat Kohli with the same number on the back of his t-shirt, did that. It was a magnanimous win there and so it is here. A wrist spinner, Poonam Yadav, picked up a four-fer in that game, while here, we had two doing the same.
However, Markram's fall opened the floodgates and then wickets came falling like water from an open tap. Only Khaya Zondo and David Miller stayed in the middle for a considerable time. But then, nobody seemed to have answers to what Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were throwing at them. The latter got his first ODI four-fer in the process. Jasprit Bumrah did his I-am-present-teacher thing by picking up a couple of useful scalps.
A sense of deja vu gets to us as we have a look at the way the game panned. 18-1-69-8 read the combined figures of the spin twins. Rest assured, there is no further confirmation needed as to who were the wreckers-in-chief for the tourists. South Africa started poorly losing Hashim Amla pretty early. But Aiden Markram and Jean-Paul Duminy set about with their tasks in right earnest. They stitched together a 78-run stand, which was the only one over 50 for the hosts.
W
Kuldeep Yadav to Lungi Ngidi
OUT! How silent was this wicket! Dhoni told Kuldeep to bowl the other one and he does. Lands it on middle and gets it to turn away. Ngidi swipes across the line but misses the ball completely. The players don't even bother appealing. The umpire raises the finger. Hold on, Hawk Eye shows the ball to be PASSING OVER THE STUMPS. The hosts didn't have any review left, though. INDIA WIN BY 124 RUNS AND TAKE AN UNASSAILABLE 3-0 LEAD IN THE SERIES!
4
Kuldeep Yadav to Lungi Ngidi
FOUR! Yadav comes round the wicket and tosses this up. Lungi goes with the spin and hits it over mid-wicket. The ball lands just in front of the ropes, the fielder after it signals that to the umpire but it's still given as a biggie. Then he goes upstairs to find that the ball indeed bounced before the rope. Umpire Adrian Holdstock corrects his mistake.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Lungi Ngidi
A flatter googly outside off, Ngidi misses it completely.
2
Kuldeep Yadav to Lungi Ngidi
A low full toss outside off, just clears mid off. Gets a couple for that.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Lungi Ngidi
The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Lungi Ngidi
Tossed up around middle, Lungi lunges to turn but misses to get hit on the pads. The players appeal to no avail.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada
Flatter on middle and leg, Rabada looks to block but gets a leading edge to the off side.
6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada
SIX! Ho, ho, ho... it's a beauty! Flighted ball around middle, Rabada gets down on a knee and goes with the spin. Makes nice contact as the ball clears the deep mid-wicket fence with ease. Just the second six off this innings.
Debutant Lungi Ngidi is the last man in.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Imran Tahir
OUT! The party has ended. Chahal is not afraid to toss it up yet again. Tahir gets down on a knee to slog it out of Cape Town but fails to even clear the 30-yard circle. Finds Kohli at mid on with the skier. This is Chahal's fourth wicket.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Imran Tahir
The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Imran Tahir
FOUR! The best shot from a South African in this innings has come from the no.10, quips my partner. Tahir dances down to this tossed up ball and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada
Flatter on the pads, turned through square leg for one.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Imran Tahir
Googly outside off, Imran is some years away from picking that. Misses it and MS whips off the bails but the batsman's back foot is firmly grounded.