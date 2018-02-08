Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd ODI

Chasing a target of 304 runs, South Africa lost Hashim Amla (1) early as Jasprit Bumrah got one to come back into the right-hander, trapping Amla right in front. South Africa captain Aiden Markram and JP Duminy weathered the early and stitched together a 78-run stand that got South Africa back in the contest. But the Proteas lost their way once the Indian captain Virat Kohli opted for some wrist spin. Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership between Markram and Duminy in his very first over by dismissing the South African captain while Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Duminy after a couple of overs. The hosts never really recovered from that loss and lost wickets at regular intervals from there on as with the spinners doing the bulk of the damage. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India by returning with figures of 4 for 23 while Chahal picked up four wickets as well. Earlier, after being put into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma early but Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dominated the proceedings and gave the innings the required momentum by putting on a 140-run first wicket stand. Kohli brought up his 34th ODI hundred and held the innings together and took the visitors to a challenging total of 303 for 8 at the end of 50 overs. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 179 that gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. (SCORECARD)