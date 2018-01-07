Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 1st Test Day 3

South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings after bowling India out for 209 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test at Newlands on Saturday. The hosts have taken a lead of 142 runs as all-rounder Harik Pandya's fighting knock of 93 lifted India out of the hole but that didn't stop South Africa from getting a 77-run first-innings lead. Hashim Amla (4 batting) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 batting) were at the crease when the umpires called it a day. Earlier, Pandya (93) rekindled India's hopes of a fightback with a classic counter-attacking half century but fell shy of seven runs to reach his second Test century. Coming in at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin when the Indians were tottering at 81/6, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) forged a 99-run eighth-wicket stand to take India past 200-run mark. For the Proteas, pacers Vernon Philander (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) shared six wickets while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel contributed with two scalps each. (Scorecard)