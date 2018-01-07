Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 1st Test Day 3

South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings after bowling India out for 209 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test at Newlands on Saturday. The hosts have taken a lead of 142 runs as all-rounder Harik Pandya's fighting knock of 93 lifted India out of the hole but that didn't stop South Africa from getting a 77-run first-innings lead. Hashim Amla (4 batting) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 batting) were at the crease when the umpires called it a day. Earlier, Pandya (93) rekindled India's hopes of a fightback with a classic counter-attacking half century but fell shy of seven runs to reach his second Test century. Coming in at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin when the Indians were tottering at 81/6, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) forged a 99-run eighth-wicket stand to take India past 200-run mark. For the Proteas, pacers Vernon Philander (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) shared six wickets while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel contributed with two scalps each. (Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 2 pm IST (08:30 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Live: India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3
-
-
- Refresh
1130 LOCAL UPDATE - It is raining, it is raining, it is raining............. in fact it has gotten a bit heavier as well. Some puddles have also started to form on the outfield. You can continue doing whatever you were doing till now. Doesn't look like we are going to start anytime soon...
How is the forecast for the day? 'Scattered showers,' informs my colleague Abhinav. He has been monitoring the weather like a hawk for the last 10 hours. Don't know whether he even slept properly or not. But anyways, nothing much to report right now. The good thing is that the match has moved at a frenetic pace with two innings done in just 2 days. So hopefully, this time lost should not prove too costly. Stay tuned for updates.
Sunil Gavaskar informs on air that the 'SITUATION IS REALLY BAD.' Ouch. He says that it has been drizzling throughout the morning and the pitch has been covered since last evening. Adds that the outfield dries out pretty quickly but looking at the overhead conditions, he reckons that there does not look any sign of the clouds moving away. Firmly states that there will not be any play till Lunch at least and for maybe, even a while after the break. One positive sign is, he says, only the pitch is covered. Even the bowlers' runups are not covered. So once the rain stops, the play should not take long to resume. But for that, the sun has to come out. On India's bowling chances, he says that the conditions could help the tourists now but they need to bowl well. There will be moisture underneath the surface as it has been covered for a long time but like yesterday, if they continue to be on the shorter side, then they will struggle. Reckons that something seems to be wrong with Mohammed Shami's fitness because he looks flat.
Hang on... did I say warm welcome? Not quite... it is a wet welcome. It was raining in the morning and seems to be drizzling right now. Covers are firmly in place and words are that the rain itself could stop only at 1 pm local time, which means the entire morning session could be washed out.
It was looking down and out for India but a certain Hardik Pandya revived them tremendously. Add to that, the visitors were perhaps bolstered by the news that Dale Steyn has been certainly ruled out of the first Test at least, possibly the entire series. With South Africa effectively 142/2, can the Indians restrict them under 300 to still be in the game? Hello and a warm welcome to the third day of the opening Test between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
The Proteas will be disappointed to have lost a couple of wickets but they are still well-placed. With the track getting better to bat on, the hosts will fancy to swell the lead as much as possible. There are forecast of showers tomorrow which might work in the tourists' favour. Will India capitalize on that? Join us tomorrow for Day 3 at 1030 local (0830 GMT) to find out. Till then, cheers!
Pandya and Kumar came to the rescue for the visitors. The all-rounder launched a counter-attack while Kumar was cool as a cucumber. The 99-run stand between them helped India's cause. The former made good use of the two lives and scored a brilliant 93. Still, the Proteas ended up leading by 77 runs. Philander and Rabada were the standout performers for them picking up three wickets apiece.
Earlier, it was a battle of wits and India did well to see off the toughest phase of the morning, the first hour, with some rock solid blocks. The pair of Pujara and Sharma was settling in but Rabada dislodged the latter after the first drinks break. Pujara also departed in quick succession and then a collapse followed. India lost 35/4 in that phase and were in danger of conceding a lead in excess of 150.
Another absorbing day of cricket comes to an end. Some nervy moments at the fag end of the day for South Africa but they will be happy overall as they are in a strong position at the moment. However, Hardik Pandya's successful burst in which he picked up a couple of wickets has kept India in the game. Markram promised a lot but failed to convert his start while Elgar was tentative and finally fell prey.