Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav returned career best figures as India bundled out South Africa for a mere 118 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Chahal returned figures of 5/22 while Yadav notched up 3/20 to justify India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field first on winning the toss. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket each. Jean-Paul Duminy and Khaya Zondo were the highest scorers for the Proteas with 25 runs each. Such was the domination of the Indian bowlers that only five South African batsmen managed to reach double figures. India lead the six-match series 1-0. ( Scorecard )

Asked to bat, South Africa were off to a slow start with Hashim Amla (23) and Quinton de Kock (20) producing an opening stand of 39 runs before the former nicked one from Bhuvneshwar to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps. The hosts then suffered a double blow when de Kock and Aiden Markram were sent back off successive deliveries. Chahal dismissed de Kock when the left-hander miscued an attempted pull off the last ball of the 13th over, only to find Hardik Pandya at deep square leg. Markram played another poor shot off the opening ball of the very next over to hand Kuldeep his first wicket of the day. Kuldeep dismissed David Miller later in the same over to leave the hosts struggling at 51/3. Duminy and Zondo tried to steady the innings but both fell prey to Chahal who was proving to be unplayable at times. The South African lower order could not put up much of a resistance as the hosts folded up their innings in just 32.2 overs.