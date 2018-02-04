Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav returned career best figures as India bundled out South Africa for a mere 118 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Chahal returned figures of 5/22 while Yadav notched up 3/20 to justify India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field first on winning the toss. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket each. Jean-Paul Duminy and Khaya Zondo were the highest scorers for the Proteas with 25 runs each. Such was the domination of the Indian bowlers that only five South African batsmen managed to reach double figures. India lead the six-match series 1-0. (Scorecard)
Asked to bat, South Africa were off to a slow start with Hashim Amla (23) and Quinton de Kock (20) producing an opening stand of 39 runs before the former nicked one from Bhuvneshwar to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps. The hosts then suffered a double blow when de Kock and Aiden Markram were sent back off successive deliveries. Chahal dismissed de Kock when the left-hander miscued an attempted pull off the last ball of the 13th over, only to find Hardik Pandya at deep square leg. Markram played another poor shot off the opening ball of the very next over to hand Kuldeep his first wicket of the day. Kuldeep dismissed David Miller later in the same over to leave the hosts struggling at 51/3. Duminy and Zondo tried to steady the innings but both fell prey to Chahal who was proving to be unplayable at times. The South African lower order could not put up much of a resistance as the hosts folded up their innings in just 32.2 overs.
We are done for the day. A completely one-sided affair as India steamrolled South Africa to get their first win at this venue after 16 years. The way it's going, the hosts will need a big turnaround from here to stay in hunt. Let's see how they recover from this embarrassing defeat. The third ODI is on Wednesday, 7th February at Newlands, Cape Town. Do join us for all the action at 1300 local (1100 GMT). Cheers!
Victorious Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says that they thought the ball will do a bit at the start and showers praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for not letting the South African openers off the hook. Praises the spinners for faring so well and adds that they knew the wicket will be hard but it will have bounce also which will help the spinners. He is impressed with the intent shown by his openers which sent the message to the opposition that they are positive. Says that it's a good position to be in and they would like to continue with the same momentum.
Yuzvendra Chahal says that he is enjoying the series. Feels that the conditions are like India and it's all about mental strength when you tour overseas. Adds that he is loving bowling with Kuldeep Yadav and they bowl to their strengths.
Aiden Markram, South Africa skipper, says that they have a couple of days to turn it around. Adds that he is disappointed with the way their batsmen got out and wants to be positive and move forward. Calls it not the ideal day but feels it's a good position to be in (down 0-2) as it can bring out the best from them.
All over! It took India 9 balls after the break to end the match. They gain a 2-0 lead in this 6-match series after handing a humiliating defeat to the Proteas. Their bowlers, spinners to be precise, set this game up by hunting down 8 wickets and completely broke the South African batting line-up. With nothing much to chase, the Indian top 3 did the job without breaking a sweat to register a comprehensive victory.
2
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
INDIA WIN BY 9 WICKETS (with 177 balls left)! Their second best win in terms of balls remaining against a Test playing nation. A quicker full ball on middle, Kohli tries to power it over the leg side but it takes the inner half of his bat and screams past the diving backward square leg fielder. They take two runs and that will be it. The players shake hands in the middle and head back to the pavilion, again.
0
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
A low full toss on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
0
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
Too full and on middle, drilled to mid on.
Kohli on 44... Can he end it with a six and complete his fifty? Tahir continues...
0
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shikhar Dhawan
Fuller and around leg, Dhawan sweeps but finds short fine leg. MAIDEN!
0
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shikhar Dhawan
Loopy full ball outside off, spinning away, Dhawan once again fails to connect with his horizontal bat shot.
0
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shikhar Dhawan
Full flighted ball outside off, driven off the front foot but straight to mid off.
0
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shikhar Dhawan
Leans forward to a full ball and defends it back to the bowler.
0
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shikhar Dhawan
Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
0
Tabraiz Shamsi to Shikhar Dhawan
Floated ball outside off, full in length, Dhawan tries to slog it over the leg side but misses.
The players are back on the field. Shikhar Dhawan to face Tabraiz Shamsi. A slip in place...
...AN ENTHRALLING PART OF THE CHASE BEGINS...
Chasing a low total can always be tricky. But not in this case. Rohit and Dhawan provided a quick start and once the former was dismissed, the Indian skipper joined his Delhi mate in the middle. Together, they went about the business quite professionally and never looked troubled. The current partnership worth 91 runs has completely shut down the doors on South Africa's chances, if at all there was any. Do join us after the break for the last rites.
India are cruising. The chase is almost done. They are only 2 runs away from going 2-0 up in the series. But all that will happen after a sumptuous lunch break. South Africa did manage to remove Rohit Sharma but after that the bowling was more or so flat. Their spinners failed to recreate what the Indian spinners managed to do and that actually reflects the large gap between the two teams. Tahir and Shamsi have been inconsistent with their lines and lengths, so the argument that the Indians are good players of spin doesn't really withstand. They have not bowled enough in testing areas and the current pair has flourished.
2
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
Short and outside off, Kohli goes back and cuts it through point for a couple of runs. Has the umpire called it lunch? Oh yes. What? Mike Haysman on air is not impressed, he voices his opinion that this is where common sense should prevail. Only 2 runs needed. Virat Kohli also has a chat with one of the umpires. But it seems they want to follow the rule blindly. Off they go, a really facepalm moment!