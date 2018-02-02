India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Greets Fans After Match-Winning Knock In Durban

Captain Virat Kohli once again proved he is a real 'chase master' after he smashed his 33rd One-Day International (ODI) century to lead India to a resounding six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Durban on Thursday. After the win, chants of 'Kohli..Kohli..Kohli' could be heard from the stands and as usual the Indian skipper didn't disappoint his fans. He greeted the fans and signed autographs for them. BCCI's Instagram account uploaded Kohli's picture where he is seen greeting his fans.