 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Greets Fans After Match-Winning Knock In Durban

Updated: 02 February 2018 11:42 IST

Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries as India chased down the target of 270 with 4.3 overs to spare.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Greets Fans After Match-Winning Knock In Durban
Virat Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. © Instagram

Captain Virat Kohli once again proved he is a real 'chase master' after he smashed his 33rd One-Day International (ODI) century to lead India to a resounding six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Durban on Thursday. After the win, chants of 'Kohli..Kohli..Kohli' could be heard from the stands and as usual the Indian skipper didn't disappoint his fans. He greeted the fans and signed autographs for them. BCCI's Instagram account uploaded Kohli's picture where he is seen greeting his fans.

"After a match-winning performance, Mr. Skip continues to win hearts #TeamIndia," the post read.

After a match-winning performance, Mr. Skip continues to win hearts #TeamIndia

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and put on 189 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (79 runs of 86 balls) as India chased down the target of 270 with 4.3 overs to spare.

It was the highest stand for India in South Africa, while Kohli notched up his 20th hundred in a run-chase, out of which 18 have been successfully converted to victories.

After scoring freely all across the world, this was Kohli's first ODI hundred on South African soil.

Also, this was India's first ODI win against South Africa at Durban, and only their sixth overall in bilateral engagements here since 1992-93.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries
  • Kohli put on 189 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane
  • India chased down the target of 270 with 4.3 overs to spare
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.