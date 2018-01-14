 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Twitterati Troll Rohit Sharma, Want Ajinkya Rahane In Place Of Hit Man

Updated: 14 January 2018 21:54 IST

Playing his second Test of the tour, Rohit Sharma once again failed with the bat and scored a paltry 10 before being dismissed by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

India vs South Africa: Twitterati Troll Rohit Sharma, Want Ajinkya Rahane In Place Of Hit Man
Rohit Sharma scored a paltry 10 before being dismissed by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli again drew criticism from his fans for preferring Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane for the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit was given the chance ahead of Rahane in the final eleven of the Newlands Test and the right-hander scored a combined 21 runs in two innings. India went on to lose the opening Test of the three-match series by 72 runs and Kohli's call to exclude Rahane, who is known for his quiet approach and better overseas record, instead of Rohit once again for the second Test left the fans perplexed.

Playing his second Test of the tour, Rohit once again failed with the bat and scored a paltry 10 before being dismissed by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Just after his dismissal, fans started trolling him for his poor run with the bat despite many chances.

Rohit was preferred over Rahane who has an impressive overseas record. Rahane, known for his calm and composed demenour, has scored centuries in Melbourne, Colombo, Wellington, Kingston and Lord’s. 

Rahane has a terrific average of 53.44 batting overseas. On the other hand, Rohit averages 24.55 outside India.

Not just Rahane, Kohli also dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI for the second Test.

Bhuvneshwar claimed six wickets in the Newlands Test and Kohli, during the toss in Centurion, said they are looking for extra pace and bounce which Ishant Sharma could deliver.

India made three changes with wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, opener KL Rahul and pacer Ishant coming in for Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar.

 

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Rohit Gurunath Sharma South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli drew criticism from his fans for preferring Rohit over Rahane
  • Rohit was given the chance ahead of Rahane in the 1st and 2nd Test
  • Rohit once again failed with the bat in the 2nd Test
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test : Virat Kohli Hints At Making Changes In Playing XI
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test : Virat Kohli Hints At Making Changes In Playing XI
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Foolish To Make Changes Now, Says Allan Donald About Indian Playing XI
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Foolish To Make Changes Now, Says Allan Donald About Indian Playing XI
India vs South Africa: Team India Undergoes Novel Training Drill Ahead Of 2nd Test
India vs South Africa: Team India Undergoes Novel Training Drill Ahead Of 2nd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.