Highlights, 3rd ODI: India Beat South Africa By 124 Runs, Lead Series 3-0

Highlights: The 3rd India vs South Africa ODI was played at Newlands. © BCCI

Chasing a target of 304 runs, South Africa lost Hashim Amla (1) early as Jasprit Bumrah got one to come back into the right-hander, trapping Amla right in front. South Africa captain Aiden Markram and JP Duminy weathered the early and stitched together a 78-run stand that got South Africa back in the contest. But the Proteas lost their way once the Indian captain Virat Kohli opted for some wrist spin. Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership between Markram (32) and Duminy (51) in his very first over by dismissing the South African captain while Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Duminy after a couple of overs. The hosts never really recovered from that loss and lost wickets at regular intervals from there on with the spinners doing bulk of the damage. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India by returning with figures of 4 for 23 while Chahal picked up four wickets as well. Earlier, after being put into bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma early but Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (76) dominated the proceedings and gave the innings the required momentum by putting on a 140-run first wicket stand. Kohli (160*) brought up his 34th ODI hundred and held the innings together and took the visitors to a challenging total of 303 for 8 at the end of 50 overs. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 179 that gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. (Scorecard)

Twice previously, India have managed to win two ODIs in a bilateral series in South Africa -- in 1992-93 and in 2010-11. In the latter instance, the visitors shot into a 2-1 lead, only to lose the five-match series 3-2 in the end. They had also lost 5-2 in the other instance. But given the hosts' current travails, history repeating itself would be a major disaster for the Men in Blue.

Catch all the highlights between India and South Africa 3rd ODI, straight from Newlands, Cape Town

23:38 IST: Thank You all for joining in. We look forward to your company on Saturday for the 4th ODI to be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

23:36 IST: Wicket: That's it. Kuldeep gets another one. South Africa all out for 179. India win by 124 runs. Lead 3-0 in the six-match series. This is India's largest win in South Africa by runs.

23:35 IST: Four! Ngidi will get a boundary.

23:31 IST: Six! Good connection. Rabada has got hold of that. That has gone a long way. Chahal would not mind this.

23:30 IST: Wicket: It was just a matter of time. Tahir was throwing his bat at everything. Chahal gets his fourth wicket. Tahir takes the long walk back. India need 1 more wicket to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

23:29 IST: Four! Tahir comes down the wicket and hits Chahal straight over his head for a boundary.

23:27 IST: Imran Tahir is the new batsman and hits the first ball for a boundary.

23:25 IST: Wicket! Andile Phehlukwayo departs in trying to slog Kuldeep. South Africa lose their eighth wicket.

23:21 IST: Kagiso Rabada is the new man in for South Africa.

23:20 IST: Wicket: Another one bites the dust. Zondo departs in trying to go for the big one. Chahal strikes once again. South Africa 150 for 7.

23:17 IST: Another successful over from Kuldeep comes to an end. South Africa need 154 runs in 84 balls

23:15 IST: Wicket: Kuldeep bowls if flat and Morris went for the pull only to miss it completely. That would have crashed into the leg stump. The umpire raises the finger and South Africa lose their sixth wicket.

23:13 IST: Kuldeep Yadav cames back on with South Africa needing more than 10.5 runs per over.

23:10 IST: Worked away for a couple by Morris. South Africa need 157 runs off 92 balls.

23:03 IST: Four! Pitched up from Bhuvneshwar and Morris plays a beautiful cover drive.

23:00 IST: Chris Morris is the new man in for South Africa.

22:58 IST: Wicket! Miller comes down the track but only manages to get an inside edge through to the keeper. Bumrah picks up his second wicket. South Africa need 175 more runs to win.

22:53 IST: A single coming after seven dot balls. The required rate is close to 10 now.

22:51 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back on for India.

22:50 IST: Big appeal for leg before but it is too high. No problems for Miller as the umpire rules it in his favour.

22: 47 IST: South Africa 122 for 4 after 30 overs. Need 182 more runs to win.

22:43 IST: Short and wide again from Pandya, Zondo upper cuts it for a couple.

22:42 IST: Pandya bowls it wide and Miller throws his bat at it. Lucky that he didn't get an edge.

22:38 IST: Four! Short delivery from Bumrah, Miller pulls it handsomely for a boundary towards the fine-leg boundary.

22:35 IST: Hardik Pandya has bowled six over till now and has conceded 24 runs.

22:31 IST: Another quiet over from Kuldeep comes to an end.

22:29 IST: Runs are coming in ones and twos at the moment for South Africa. The asking rate is rising after every over.

22:25 IST: South Africa 102 for 4 in 25 overs.

22:23 IST: Zondo works it for a single. 100-up for South Africa.

22:19 IST: Kuldeep bowls a maiden over to Zondo.

22:15 IST: Khaya Zondo is the new batsman.

22:14 IST: Wicket! Another one bites the dust. Duminy going right back into his crease to trying and work the ball through the on-side, misses the ball and the replays suggest that would have hit the leg-stump. The umpire made the right call although Duminy went upstairs. Chahal picks up another one as South Africa find themselves in a spot of bother at 95 for 4.

22:09 IST: Fifty for Duminy. That has come at a good time for South Africa.

22:09 IST: David Miller is the new batsman.

22:07 IST: WIcket: That was beautifully bowled by Chahal. Pitched on leg-stump, turned enough to beat the bat and Klaasen was hit right in front. South Africa lose their third wicket.

22:03 IST: Chahal comes back on, replacing Pandya.

22:00 IST: Four! Well flighted and Klaasen hits it straight. That's gone past the mid off fielder. Not the best effort from the fielder and Kuldeep isn't happy.

21:57 IST: South Africa 83 for 2 in 18 overs.

21:53 IST: Heinrich Klaasen is the new batsman.

21:52 IST: Wicket! That was beautifully bowled by Kuldeep. Markram playing down the wrong line and gets beaten. Dhoni behind the stumps takes off the bails in a flash. South Africa lose their second wicket. This is also Dhoni's 400th ODI dismissal.

21:50 IST: Kuldeep Yadav comes on to the attack.

21:45 IST: Six coming of that Chahal over. South Africa 74 for 1 in 15 overs.

21:41 IST: Four! Short from Pandya and Markram pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

21:36 IST: That didn't turn from Chahal. Went on with the arm and took the outside edge, no slip in place and Duminy will get a couple. Chahal has a leg slip but not an orthodox one.

21:30 IST: 3 coming of that Chahal over. Pandya to continue from the other end.

21:27 IST: So first signs of sign. Yuzvendra Chahal comes on to the attack. South Africa have lost far too many wickets to spin in the ODI series.

21:23 IST: Hardik Pandya comes on to the attack.

21:20 IST: Four! Beautifully played. Duminy waited for the ball to come to him and then opened the face of the bat at the last moment. Third man too square to cut that off. Nothing Bhuvi can do about that. Just a very good shot.

21:18 IST: South Africa 40 for 1 after 8 overs.

21:13 IST: Four! Fine-leg inside the circle and all Duminy had to do is to get a touch. Bhuvi guilty of drifting down the leg-side.

21:11 IST: South Africa 28 for 1 after 6 overs.

21:08 IST: Markram guides it through the third man region and a poor throw helps him get back for a couple. India need to be careful here. Some easy runs on offer for the South Africans.

21:05 IST: Six! Short and Markram up to the task. Had enough time to play it over long on. Followed it up with a beautiful cover drive. Bhuvneshwar is proving to be a bit expensive here in this over.

21:03 IST: Four! Great shot. Played on the up through covers. Duminy looking good here.

21:00 IST: Runs coming in singles in the third over. South Africa 10 for 1

20:55 IST: So five coming of the second over. South Africa 6-1.

20:54 IST: Four! Bumrah drifting down the leg-side and Duminy takes full advantage of that. Will get a boundary, first of the innings.

20:53 IST: JP Duminy is the new man in.

20:51 IST: Wicket! Bumrah strikes first ball. What a start for India. Amla moving across his stumps, misses the ball and that has hit him right in front. South Africa lose their first wicket. Not the ideal start for the hosts in a tall run chase.

20:49 IST: Just a single coming of the first over. South Africa 1-0.

20:48 IST: Wide from Bhuvi and Amla smashes it straight to the man at deep cover. Will get a single.

20:47 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India. Hashim Amla will take the first ball.

20:45 IST: Welcome to the run chase. South Africa need 304 to win the 3rd ODI.

20:20 IST: Innings break!

20:15 IST: Kohli, 160 not out, hits a six and a four to end India's innings at 303/6 in 50 overs. The run-machine is at his very best.

20:10 IST: Virat Kohli scores his 3rd 150+ run against South Africa. India 289/6 in 49.1 overs.

20:00 IST: Virat Kohli, on 137* ,now has the highest score for India against South Africa in South Africa.

19:54 IST: Four! Wide from Rabada, Bhuvneshwar makes room for himself and slaps the ball past the fielder at cover for a boundary. Captain Kohli liked it as he appreciates the shot.

19:51 IST: Five more overs left in the game. Can Kohli cross the 150-run mark? He looks in great touch.

19:48 IST: Four! Slower delivery from Phehlukwayo and Kohli lofts him over mid-off for a boundary for a one-bounce boundary. Picture perfect shot from the Indian skipper.

#ZACisBack stand a chance to take selfies with ZAC at the #MomentumODI matches #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/4qCS6ysRCu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

19:43 IST: South Africa waste a review. Huge LBW appeal from Tahir, on-field umpire turns down the appeal. Aiden Markram straight away goes upstairs. The ball pitched in line but spun away enough to miss the leg-stump. The decision stays and Bhuvneshwar gets a life.

19:41 IST: Four! Flighted delivery from Tahir, Kohli, down on one knee, slaps the ball towards the deep mid-wicket area for a powerful boundary.

19:39 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in.

19:38 IST: OUT! Kedar Jadhav chases a wide delivery outside off, trying to run the ball down the third-man, manages to edge it to the keeper. Poor cricket from India. India six down.

19:34 IST: Four! Phehlukwayo bowls a slower delivery on a shortish length, Kohli gives himself room and cuts the ball for a boundary. You cannot bowl Kohli there.

19:31 IST: Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman in.

19:30 IST: OUT! Dhoni, dances down the track, looking to dispatch Tahir for a maximum, miscues and Ngidi at long-on takes a comfortable catch. India five down.

19:23 IST: Last 10 overs to go. Can India cross the 300-run mark?

19:18 IST: HUNDRED! Two runs off Duminy down the leg side and Kohli scores his 34th ODI century off 119 balls. India 214/4 in 39.1 overs.

Man or machine? @imVkohli gets to his 34th ODI ton. Stand up and salute the master #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/LYnYT8k6Bx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2018

19:12 IST: Four! Duminy bowls wide and Kohli slices it over point for a boundary. He moves to 95*

19:08 IST: 200 comes up for India in the 35th over. (Kohli 90*, Dhoni 4*)

18:58 IST: Huge caught behind appeal for Kohli as he tried pulling the ball but missed it completely but the on-field umpire turned down the appeal.

18:53 IST: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the new batsman in.

18:52 IST: OUT! Hardik Pandya swings the bat hard but the ball finds the outside edge of the bat. Poor short by the all-rounder off Chris Morris. India lose 4th wicket.

WICKET | Pandya out for 14 caught behind off the bowling of Chris Morris. India 188/4#MomentumODI #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mIAPPkyDNz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

18:46 IST: SIX! Bit of a flight from Duminy, Hardik Pandya gets his front leg out of the way and smokes the bowler for a maximum straight down the ground. Breaking the shackles here.

18:44 IST: The boundaries have dried up at the moment. Pandya and Kohli are dealing in singles and doubles.

18:40 IST: Last 5 overs: 20 runs, 1 wickets

India in a good position at 170/3 after 30 overs with Virat (73) and Pandya (5) at the crease. #MomentumODI #SAvIND — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

18:33 IST: Hardik Pandya is the new man in.

18:30 IST: WICKET! Rahane comes down the wicket and heaves but only miscues the shot as Phelukwayo takes a comfortable catch.

WICKET | Duminy with his second wicket after Rahane 11 skies one into the air and is caught by Phehlukwayo. India 160/3 #MomentumODI #SAvIND — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

18:20 IST: 150 comes up for India in the 25th over. Kohli and Rahane out in the middle.

18:17 IST: Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in.

18:16 IST: WICKET! JP Dumniy tosses the ball up, Dhawan reaches the pitch of the ball but manages to find Aiden markram at short mid-wicket. Dhawan departs for 76, India 140/2.

18:12 IST: Four! Tahir bowls a googly, Kohli reads it early and slaps it straight down the ground with power. The long-on fielder did not bother to run.

18:09 IST: FIFTY! Virat Kohli scores his 46th fifty. India 128/1 in 21.1 overs.

18:07 IST: JP Duminy in introduced in the attack.

18:04 IST: Four! Dhawan dances down the wicket and hits Tahir for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket area.

Score Update | After the nd of the 20th over India are 118/1

Dhawan 67

Virat 46#MomentumODI #SAvIND #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

17:58 IST: Four! Short and outside off, Dhawan cuts it handsomely for a boundary. Dhawan is dealing in boundaries and it seems India is on-course for a big total.

17:52 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the 18th over. India 100/1 (Kohli 40*, Dhawan 57*)

17:49 IST: Four! Half-volley delivery from Tahir and Dhawan pummels the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.

17:47 IST: Four! Down on one knee, Dhawan sweeps Tahir for a boundary and brings up his 25th ODI fifty. Brilliant from the left-handed batsman.

17:45 IST: Imran Tahir introduced in the bowling attack.

17:42 IST: DRINKS!

17:41 IST: Four! Short and down the leg-side, Dhawan pulls it away for a boundary as he nears his ODI fifty.

17:35 IST: Four! Couple of steps down the wicket, Dhawan lofts Phehlukwayo over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary.

17:33 IST: Brilliant bowling from Morris, concedes just two runs. Morris has been curbing down the flow of runs.

17:30 IST: Four! Short delivery from Phehlukwayo, Dhawan pulls it away for a boundary to fine-leg.

Score Update: 57/1 after 12

Dhawan 26

Virat 30#MomentumODI #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

17:20 IST: Decent start from Phehlukwayo, concedes only two runs.

17:16 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo is introduced in the attack.

17:15 IST: India 50/1 (Kohli 25*, Dhawan 24*) after 10 overs vs South Africa

17:14 IST: Four! Back of a length around off from Morris, Kohli goes for a back foot punch and gets an inside edge that just misses the stumps. Kohli is riding his luck. 50 comes up for the Indian team.

50 up for India at the end of the first Powerplay. Phehlukwayo comes in for his first over from the Wynberg End.

Dhawan 24

Virat 25#MomentumODI #ProteaFire — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

17:12 IST: Chris Morris introduced in the bowling attack.

17:10 IST: Four! Over-pitched delivery from Rabada, Dhawan, on one knee, drills him through the covers for a boundary. Effortless batting from Kohli and Dhawan. India look steady.

17:04 IST: Four! Good length delivery from Ngidi, Kohli leans in and caresses it through the covers for a boundary. Kohli at his best.

16:56 IST: Four! Ngidi bowls full on the leg side, Kohli flicks it effortlessly for a boundary through the square-leg area.

16:53 IST: India 23/1 after five overs (Kohli 9*, Dhawan 13*)

16:52 IST: Four! Short delivery from Rabada, Kohli, gets into position early, stands tall and pulls with authority in front of square.

16:48 IST: Four! Short of a length delivery outside off, Dhawan waits and plays the ball late as he edges it past the fielder at slips to collect the second boundary of the over.

16:46 IST: Four! Half-volley outside off, Dhawan, says thank you, and drives Ngidi through the covers again.

16:43 IST: Four! Short and straying down the leg, Kohli flicks it down the fine-leg boundary. It ought to elevate Kohl's confidence after an early scare.

16:40 IST: Big, big save for India! Rabada traps Kohli in front of the wicket, appeals for an LBW and the on-field umpire raises his finger. Kohli, furious with the decision, takes a review. Ultra-edge shows that the ball had taken an edge before rapping him on the pads. Close, close save for the Indian team. Kohli survives.

16:36 IST: Four! Dhawan welcomes Ngidi to international cricket with a drive through the covers. Beautiful shot from the left-handed batsman.

16:35 IST: Virat Kohli is the new batsman in.

16:34 IST: OUT! Length delivery outside off, comes back sharply and catches Rohit's inside edge as he looks to leave it. Klaasen takes a sharp low catch behind the wicket. Rabada dismisses Rohit for a duck. India 0/1 after the first over.

WICKET | Early breakthrough for the Proteas as Sharma get's an inside edge and is caught behind by Klaasen. Next In, Virat. India 0/1 pic.twitter.com/LZppaEp4jB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

16:32 IST: Close chance! Short delivery once again from Rabada, Rohit defends but the the ball takes an edge off the bat and drops in front of the diving fielder at point.

16:30 IST: First ball! Rabada starts off with a short delivery, Rohit stands tall and defends it off the back foot.

16:29 IST: Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings for South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting for India.

16:28 IST: Alright, it is game time! Teams are walking out in the middle.

16:15 IST: Playing XI for both teams:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rahane, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2018

SA XI: H Amla, A Markram, H Klaasen, JP Duminy, D Miller, K Zondo , C Morris, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, L Ngidi, I Tahir — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2018

16:08 IST: Lungisani Ngidi and Heinrich Klaasen debut for South Africa in ODIs

16:00 IST: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram wins toss, elects to bowl first. India playing an unchanged eleven from the second ODI

Proteas have won the toss and have elected to field first in the 3rd #MomentumODI #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/fxxIc45B3n — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2018

Hello and welcome to the live blog updates of the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa from Newlands in Cape Town