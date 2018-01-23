 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Graeme Smith Raises Big Questions Over Virat Kohli's Leadership Skills

Updated: 23 January 2018 12:11 IST

Graeme Smith feels Virat Kohli's opinion goes unchallenged in the Indian dressing room and the team would be served better if there was opposing view.

India vs South Africa: Graeme Smith Raises Big Questions Over Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli may not be a long-term captaincy option, feels Graeme Smith. © AFP

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith on Tuesday questioned Virat Kohli's leadership credentials, saying he was not sure whether the 29-year-old was a long-term option to lead the Indian cricket team. "I don't know, when I look at him, if he is a long-term captaincy option for India," Smith said during an event ahead of the 3rd Test at the Wanderers. Smith, who was handed the South African captaincy at the age of 22, said Kohli needed to take all his teammates along with him. "You can be the best player in the world, and you love that intensity and you often don't think what your team-mates are going through," he said.

The former left-hander feels Kohli's opinion goes unchallenged in the Indian dressing room and the team would be served better if there was opposing view.

"I think if he had a really constructive person in his environment, who could talk to him, make him think, maybe even challenge him with some different ideas, in a constructive way, not an angry or aggressive way, but make him think, open his eyes to other possibilities, that would make him a really good leader," Smith said.

Smith went on to state that Kohli's reactions on the field could end up impacting his teammates negatively.

"[But] often his reaction to situations... I think that can sometimes impact on your team negatively. We all know how powerful Virat Kohli is in world cricket, in Indian cricket. For him, he's built this aura and for him maybe to find a level where he can connect with all his players, to get to a level where can get the Indian team to be as successful as he is, that's something that he, when I watch him, is grappling with," he added.

Smith said the Indian team management needed to assess whether Kohli had too much on his plate.

"At the end of this year, he'd have been away from home for a while, the pressure he'll face, the scrutiny from the press - I know he only gets that in India - but if you're away from home and you're struggling for form as a team, I don't know if I'd want to burden Virat Kohli with that... Or if India have a better leader in that environment," he said.

India will seek to avoid a series whitewash when they play South Africa in the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium, starting on Wednesday.

Kohli himself has happy memories of the ground, having scored 119 and 96 in the drawn first Test in 2013/14 when South Africa, set to make a world record 458 to win, finished on 450 for seven, in a match which showed that batsmen can prosper at the Wanderers once the initial sting is drawn from the surface.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Graeme Smith Cricket South Africa vs India 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli scored a century in the 2nd Test
  • Smith said Kohli may not be a long-term option to lead India
  • India are down 0-2 in the 3-match Test series
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.