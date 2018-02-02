Fans Make Special Request To Virat Kohli Regarding Ajinkya Rahane

Going into the ODI series against South Africa, India faced a tricky selection dilemma regarding the No.4 spot in the batting order. While skipper Virat Kohli had earlier said that Ajinkya Rahane was looked upon as India's third opener, the captain had a change of heart before the first ODI and claimed that Rahane was a strong No.4 candidate for the ICC World Cup in England next year. That thinking would have only strengthened following Rahane's brilliant 79 in the opening ODI in Kingsmead, Durban that helped India easily chase down the target set by South Africa. After the win, fans came out in force on Twitter and made a special request to the Indian captain.