India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis Ruled Out Of ODI, T20I Series Due To Finger Injury

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the on-going one-day series and the upcoming T20I series against India on Friday due to a finger injury. Du Plessis sustained the finger injury in the first ODI that India won by six wickets. The South African captain took to micro-blogging site Instagram and wrote, "Thanx for all the kind messages.Not a result we wanted in the 1st game but a lot of cricket left in the series.Gutted to be out injured for the rest of the series with a fractured finger.looking forward to see some big performances from the men in green and gold."

"I just got a blow (to my finger), so hopefully it will be fine for the next game," du Plessis had said in the post- match conference on Thursday. However, further assessment revealed that he had sustained a fracture that will require 3-6 weeks to heal, thus ruling him out of the remaining five ODIs and three T20Is.

All-rounder Farhaan Behardien was named as the replacement for Du Plessis while Heinrich Klaasen has also been included in the squad for South Africa as a reserve keeper. Earlier, AB de Villiers was also ruled out of the first three ODIs against India due to a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said in a media release. CSA had not named a replacement for De Villiers. De Villiers sustained the injury during the third Test match against India at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. "De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery," CSA said in a media release.