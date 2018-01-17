India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: Lungi Ngidi Claims Six Wickets As India Suffer Series Loss

India collapsed to a big 135-run defeat as they could not handle the searing pace of debutant South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and collapsed for 151 runs on the fifth day of the 2nd Test at Centurion, handing the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Ngidi returned figures of 6/39 as the Indian batsmen had no answer to his pace and bounce. Under-fire Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 47 runs as the visitors, resuming at 35/3 overnight, were bundled out without a semblance of a fight in the extended pre-lunch session. Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets.
India got off to the worst possible start in the Day 5 morning when overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for 19, becoming the first Indian batsman ever to be run out in both innings of a Test match.
India could not recover from the reverse and collapsed spectacularly.
Ngidi, who had claimed one wicket in the first innings, was practically unplayable in the second and made early breakthroughs on Day 4, when he claimed KL Rahul and the crucial wicket of skipper Virat Kohli.
He was back in action on Wednesday morning and took care of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
Rabada had the wickets of Murali Vijay, Parthiv Patel and Rohit Sharma.
The 3rd and last Test of the series will be played at Johannesburg from January 24.