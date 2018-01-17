India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: Lungi Ngidi Claims Six Wickets As India Suffer Series Loss

India collapsed to a big 135-run defeat as they could not handle the searing pace of debutant South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and collapsed for 151 runs on the fifth day of the 2nd Test at Centurion, handing the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Ngidi returned figures of 6/39 as the Indian batsmen had no answer to his pace and bounce. Under-fire Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 47 runs as the visitors, resuming at 35/3 overnight, were bundled out without a semblance of a fight in the extended pre-lunch session. Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets.