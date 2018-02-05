 
South Africa vs India 2018

2nd ODI: Lunch Called With India Just 2 Runs Away From Win Against South Africa, Twitter Astonished

Updated: 05 February 2018 09:41 IST

India were just two runs away from victory against South Africa in the second ODI at Centurion when the on-field umpires called for lunch break leaving not only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, but the entire cricket fraternity shocked.

India beat South Africa by eight wickets to go 2-0 up in the series © ICC/Twitter

India were just two runs away from victory against South Africa in the second ODI at Centurion when the on-field umpires called for lunch break leaving not only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, but the entire cricket fraternity shocked. Kohli was bemused by the decision and left the field in disappointment. The umpires, Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock stuck to the law, forcing the players off. The argument could be that the extra fifteen minutes were granted without India reaching the winning total but many thought that common sense should have come into the picture and not the laws. The commentators Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar were also very critical of the rigid ICC 'Playing Conditions' with players required to comeback for scoring two runs. Probably to make a point, India played a maiden over before Kohli got a couple to finish off the match.

Former cricketers were quick to react on Twitter.

Twitterati were also left astonished with the bizarre decision.

Riding on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's magical wrist spin, Team India produced a dominant performance to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. With this resounding win, India now lead the six-match series 2-0. Opting to field, the Indians rode on career best figures of Chahal and Kuldeep to bundle out South Africa for a meager 118 runs, the lowest ever ODI total at this venue. Chahal produced his best figures of 5/22 in ODIs while Yadav took three wickets for 20 runs. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket apiece. Jean-Paul Duminy and Khaya Zondo were the highest scorers for the Proteas with 25 runs each.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Aiden Markram SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat South Africa by eight wickets
  • Lunch was taken when India needed just two runs to win
  • India are 2-0 up in the series
