Fans Question India's Team Selection After Opening Test Defeat Against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's selection in the first Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town has come under the microscope after India lost by 72 runs. The Indian team management decided to go with Dhawan and Rohit instead of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. While Rahane has a very good record overseas, Rahul has done really well in Test cricket in the last couple of years. Dhawan looked out of sorts and scored 16 in both the innings while Rohit too failed to make any real contribution with the bat. The Mumbai Indians captain was dismissed for 11 in the first innings and 10 in the second. Following India's defeat, fans took to Twitter to make their displeasure with the team selection known and called for the recall of Rahane and Rahul.