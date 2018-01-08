 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Fans Question India's Team Selection After Opening Test Defeat Against South Africa

Updated: 08 January 2018 21:56 IST

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's selection in the first Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town has come under the microscope after India lost by 72 runs.

Fans Question India's Team Selection After Opening Test Defeat Against South Africa
Both Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul were ignored for the first Test against South Africa © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's selection in the first Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town has come under the microscope after India lost by 72 runs. The Indian team management decided to go with Dhawan and Rohit instead of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. While Rahane has a very good record overseas, Rahul has done really well in Test cricket in the last couple of years. Dhawan looked out of sorts and scored 16 in both the innings while Rohit too failed to make any real contribution with the bat. The Mumbai Indians captain was dismissed for 11 in the first innings and 10 in the second. Following India's defeat, fans took to Twitter to make their displeasure with the team selection known and called for the recall of Rahane and Rahul.

Rahane has been out of form and did not have the best of series against the visiting Sri Lankans in December. However, he still has one of the best averages for an Indian batsman outside of the country.

The Indian top-order found itself in a lot of discomfort against the moving ball and the extra bounce produced by Morne Morkel was also a problematic area for the Indians.

Apart from Hardik Pandya' brilliant counter-attacking knock of 93, the Indians failed to get their act together with the bat as none of the other batters looked anywhere close to coming to terms with the seam movement of the Newslands track.

Indian captain Virat Kohli looked good in the second innings only to be dismissed by Vernon Philander while Ravichandran Ashwin kept the Indian hopes alive after stitching a 49-run eighth wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the end, the target of 208 was too stiff for the Indians and the visitors were bowled out for 135 in the second innings, falling well short of the target.

Topics : India South Africa Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Newlands, Cape Town South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost the first Test against South Africa by 72 runs
  • Vernon Philander was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa
  • Hardik Pandya scored 93 in the first innings
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Reveals The Reason For Picking Rohit Sharma Over Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli Reveals The Reason For Picking Rohit Sharma Over Ajinkya Rahane
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Vernon Philander Stars For Hosts In India's 72-Run Defeat At Newlands
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Vernon Philander Stars For Hosts In India's 72-Run Defeat At Newlands
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver, Twitterati Go On The Offensive
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver, Twitterati Go On The Offensive
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 08 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.