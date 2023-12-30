Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan called the Indian cricket team "one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world" following their heavy loss in the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Thursday. India were completely outplayed by the hosts and it meant that their wait for a Test series win in South Africa continues following the defeat. “Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world?” Vaughan asked fellow expert and former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh during their discussion on FOX Sports.

Waugh did not give a direct answer with Vaughan continuing - “They haven't won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill set.”

People here might be abusing Michael Vaughan for this but he's absolutely correct. With the amount of talent and resources in the country, India is the most underachieving cricket team in the world!



pic.twitter.com/3auwWxoaNj — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 29, 2023

Vaughan further said that India were successful in winning their last two Test series against Australia away from home but when it comes to white-ball World Cups, they have failed in both formats.

“They've won in Australia twice (Border-Gavaskar Trophy series wins in 2018/19 and 2020/21). Magnificent, but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, been nowhere.”

“You go to South Africa, who are, you know, useful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that…I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don't think they win anything,” the former England cricket team captain added.