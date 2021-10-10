Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate shooters who made India proud at the ISSF Junior World Championship. Indian shooters dominated the medals tally by winning 40 medals including 16 gold in Peru. PM Modi said that this "outstanding performance" from shooters will inspire others to take up the sport. "Outstanding performance by our shooters! India emerges on top of the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Golds. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire several budding shooters," PM Modi tweeted.

Outstanding performance by our shooters! India emerges on top of the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Golds. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire several budding shooters. pic.twitter.com/htz9e0SeqG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2021

On the final day of the tournament, Indian shooters won all three medals on offer in 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior event.

Vijayveer Sidhu won gold medal, Udhayveer Sidhu bagged silver while Harsh Gupta took home bronze medal.

In the women junior category, Rhythm Sangwan bagged the gold medal while Niveditha Veloor Nair and Naamya Kapoor won silver and bronze respectively.

Apart from the 16 gold medals, India won 15 silver and nine bronze medals.

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker won four gold medals in the junior world championship while 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor too managed to win the gold in women's 25m pistol event.

Promoted

USA finished behind India in the medals tally with 21 medals in total, including seven golds.

Italy and France were third and fourth on the list with 10 and nine medals, respectively.