Indian athletes bagged all the medals in the four events on the final day of the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru. In the medal standings, India finished at the top with 40 medals in total, including 16 gold, 15 silver and nine bronze. The second place in the medals tally went to the USA with 21 medals that included seven gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Italy, France and Germany followed the top two with a tally of 10, nine and 10 medals respectively.

Team India won all medals on the final day of the World Championship in Peruhttps://t.co/FtV0agI2s9 pic.twitter.com/dVhp8qzKuX — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) October 9, 2021

It was a clean sweep of podium places for India on a memorable final day.

Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold medal, Udhayveer Sidhu came in second while Harsh Gupta took the third spot in the 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior event.

In the women's category, Rhythm Sangwan clinched the gold medal while Niveditha Nair Veloor won silver and Naamya Kapoor took the bronze medal.

Arjun Singh Cheema walked away with the gold medal in 50m Pistol Men Junior event. Shaurya Sarin took the second spot while Ajinkya Chavan finished third.

In the women's category, Shikha Narwal was placed first, Easha Singh came in second while Navdeep Kaur won bronze.

On Friday, Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished second against the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event.

The Indian pair had performed brilliantly earlier when they topped the qualification round with a world record-equalling score of 590.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder had won silver when they finished second to America's Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker.